Harith launches $200m top-up fund to double down on infrastructure assets Harith manages the Pan African Infrastructure Development Funds, which invest in infrastructure assets in SA and across Africa

One of the country’s largest investors in infrastructure has launched a top-up fund that aims to raise as much as $200m to deploy into existing assets, to supply both additional capital or increase the fund’s shareholding in them.

“If we get to $200m we might invest in greenfield investments too. It’s a shorter tenor fund than our previous funds and that leads us into existing investments where we might realise assets in the near term,” Harith’s MD for fundraising and liabilities, Emile du Toit, said...