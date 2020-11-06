Hey Big Spender! What’s your financial archetype?

When it comes to our spending habits, everyone is unique. But what if there was a way to better understand why you’re more likely to be someone who saves every month, or someone who would rather splurge on a luxury holiday? And what if through a better understanding of ourselves, we could make better financial decisions?

For Adam Gottlich, head of behavioural science and wealth at Standard Bank, our spending habits are often manifestations of our different personalities, not to mention our cognitive biases that can negatively affect our decisionmaking – and many studies have proven this.

“For example, people who are more open to experience tend to spend more on flights than those with less of this trait. Those who are more extraverted tend to spend more on dining out and those who are more conscientious tend to put more money into savings and people. The way we spend is often reflective of who we are as people,” says Gottlich.

But our personal biases are also a key factor in our financial behaviour. Many South Africans suffer from “present bias”. Present bias is the tendency to rather settle for smaller, daily gratification than to wait for a larger, future reward.

“When we think about our future selves, our neurological reaction is the same as if we were thinking about someone else. Understood from that lens, saving for the future is the neurological equivalent of giving money away to someone else entirely. To overcome this, we need to be cognisant about our future – what we want and who we want to be,” says Gottlich.

Gottlich's six financial archetypes are key to Liberty to continuously understand how people behave to create more effective financial solutions and appropriate advise on an ongoing basis.

While not everyone can fit perfectly into an archetypes’ box, Gottlich says: “Archetypes describe ‘where you are’ now as opposed to ‘who you are’ to help us understand and become aware of our behaviours and some of the unconscious biases that may be negatively affect our lives through the choices we make. Archetypes can help us by showing us where we have opportunities for growth and personal development.”

Liberty's certified financial adviser Maxine Muller agrees that unless one understands ones' future needs, the journey to financial freedom can be a long and winding road, but she has some advice for each of them to make the trek a bit easier.

The Big Spender

You live for the now, but sometimes your credit card just can’t handle it! Seeking pleasurable experiences is the top priority for the Big Spender, meaning they’re always fun to be around, but sometimes that impulsiveness can come back to bite you and place you in debt.

“For the Big Spender, scenario planning is the best way to make sure they don’t end up in serious debt. You have to show them that financial planning can be fun! You can go on that amazing holiday, you just have to save for a bit and there won’t be any guilt afterwards. It’s also a good way to plan how to pay off existing debt,” says Muller.

She believes the Big Spender should try and establish an emergency fund, of a few months of salary, so that if there is a major impulse purchase, they can still afford the essentials. “At the very least, this type of person should consider income protection, so that they can maintain their lifestyle in case of an emergency,” she says.