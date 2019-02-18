Companies / Financial Services

African Phoenix to buy preference shares of erstwhile Abil

CEO Siya Nhlumayo says African Phoenix will buy the shares because it has departed from all banking-related activities, which is what the legacy shareholders were invested in

18 February 2019 - 12:13 Londiwe Buthelezi
African Bank resumes trading on the JSE under the name African Phoenix. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
African Bank resumes trading on the JSE under the name African Phoenix. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Nearly five years after the collapse of African Bank Investment Limited (Abil), its preference shareholders have been given a chance to offload their shares into the new, renamed entity, African Phoenix.

On Monday, African Phoenix, the old Abil that was renamed when the company came out of business rescue, announced an intention to repurchase all of its preference shares at R37.50 per share. The company will either create a scheme or repurchase preference shares from shareholders who voluntarily choose to sell.

African Phoenix CEO Siya Nhlumayo said the company saw fit to repurchase the preference shares as it had departed from all banking-related activities, which is what the legacy shareholders were invested in.

“African Phoenix’s inherited capital structure is not appropriate to our strategy. A preference shareholding in the old structure of African Bank Investments which included an operating bank, the old African Bank, made sense as the preference shares were akin to traditional bank funding structures.

"Since the departure from all banking related activities a simplified capital structure through a single class of shares will support and promote African Phoenix’s strategy to grow as an investment holding company,” Nhlumayo said.

Nhlumayo said African Phoenix's main business was now that of an investment holding company.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

