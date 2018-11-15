Behind Adrian Gore’s ‘behavioural bank’ concept at Discovery

Discovery will have the advantage of leveraging data on its 300,000 existing credit-card holders and about 1-million Vitality members when the group launches its new bank in March 2019.

Adrian Gore, founder and CEO of Discovery, presented what he termed the world’s first "behavioural bank" in Johannesburg on Wednesday, saying it will comprise a full retail offering.

"It’s going to be a proper bank. It will be omni-channel with physical branches, call centres and a digital platform, but it will be mobile led."

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Discovery unveils plans for its bank

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.