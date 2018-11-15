Companies / Financial Services

Behind Adrian Gore’s ‘behavioural bank’ concept at Discovery

The value proposition is built around Discovery’s Vitality model

15 November 2018 - 05:10 WARREN THOMPSON
Mobile-led: Adrian Gore, founder and CEO of Discovery, presented the world’s first ‘behavioural bank’ in Johannesburg on Wednesday, saying it will comprise a full retail offering. The new bank will be launched in March 2019. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Discovery will have the advantage of leveraging data on its 300,000 existing credit-card holders and about 1-million Vitality members when the group launches its new bank in March 2019.

Adrian Gore, founder and CEO of Discovery, presented what he termed the world’s first "behavioural bank" in Johannesburg on Wednesday, saying it will comprise a full retail offering.

"It’s going to be a proper bank. It will be omni-channel with physical branches, call centres and a digital platform, but it will be mobile led."

