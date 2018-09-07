WATCH: Alan Pullinger on FirstRand’s results

FirstRand released its full-year results on Thursday and reported a 12% rise in earnings.

Income from operations was up 8%, with First National Bank (FNB) carrying the bulk of the contributions alleviating some pressure from Wesbank, which posted a 9% decrease in earnings.

RMB managed to deliver earnings growth of 6% and recently acquired UK bank Aldermore contributed R276m to group earnings in the three months in which it became effective.

The company's total dividend payout was R2.75, reflecting an increase of 8%.

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger spoke to Business Day TV about the group's full-year results.