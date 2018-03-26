CFA Institute calls on financial industry to build a better society

According to the CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, the purpose of finance is to lay the foundation for the ultimate benefit of society.

The role of the institute and its members is to lead the investment industry globally by focusing on professional excellence and ethics through education and the highest standards of ethics. Every day, 149,000 CFA charterholders in 165 countries and regions show their investors, their firms and society that they measure up to the highest standards of ethics and professional conduct.

The Let’s Measure Up initiative is a call to the financial industry to take actual steps to lay the foundation for a better world for all citizens.

Nerina Visser, president of the CFA Society South Africa, and Mohammed Nalla, head of economic research at the Public Investment Corporation, say it involves ensuring that finance practitioners make decisions with an understanding of the impact they will have on society as pertains to retirement security, job creation, diversity in the industry, access to financial services and more.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Visser and Nalla talk about the plan to turn the vision of the Let’s Measure Up initiative into a reality.