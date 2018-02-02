Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: S&P also puts its weight behind Capitec

02 February 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has joined the South African Reserve Bank and the Treasury in backing Capitec against a damning report released by Viceroy Research.

The report led to a sell-off in the bank’s shares. S&P says the report has not affected its rating of Capitec Bank.

Matthew Pirnie, director of financial services ratings at S&P, spoke to Business Day TV to give more clarity around the agency’s ratings decision.

Matthew Pirnie, director of financial services ratings at S&P, talks to Business Day TV to give more clarity around the agency’s ratings decision on Capitec

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Why Standard & Poor’s is sticking with Capitec rating

Business Day speaks to S&P’s primary credit analyst for banks in SA, Matthew Pirnie
Companies
5 hours ago

FSB probes Viceroy for market abuse

Capitec laid a complaint with the Financial Services Board, as the Treasury moves to alert overseas regulators
National
16 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE starts January on downbeat note as property shares slump

The JSE closes at 59‚258.40 points with the property index shedding 4.32%, but banks remaining upbeat
Markets
16 hours ago

S&P dismisses Viceroy report on Capitec and keeps its rating unchanged

The rating agency says its ratings on Capitec reflect the bank’s strong capitalisation and conservative reserving, which is appropriate for ...
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
At least 950 miners trapped underground at ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Malusi Gigaba orders Sasria to dump auditors KPMG
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.