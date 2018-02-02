News Leader
WATCH: S&P also puts its weight behind Capitec
02 February 2018 - 09:11
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has joined the South African Reserve Bank and the Treasury in backing Capitec against a damning report released by Viceroy Research.
The report led to a sell-off in the bank’s shares. S&P says the report has not affected its rating of Capitec Bank.
Matthew Pirnie, director of financial services ratings at S&P, spoke to Business Day TV to give more clarity around the agency’s ratings decision.
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
