WATCH: S&P also puts its weight behind Capitec

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has joined the South African Reserve Bank and the Treasury in backing Capitec against a damning report released by Viceroy Research.

The report led to a sell-off in the bank’s shares. S&P says the report has not affected its rating of Capitec Bank.

Matthew Pirnie, director of financial services ratings at S&P, spoke to Business Day TV to give more clarity around the agency’s ratings decision.