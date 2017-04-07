Net1’s Serge Belamant to relinquish chairman role
Holding company of controversial Cash Paymaster Services will split the roles of CEO and chairman
Net1 will no longer have its CEO Serge Belamant double as chairman, the holding company of controversial government contractor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) said on Friday morning.
Christopher Seabrooke, who has been a Net1 director since 2005, will take the role of chairman. Seabrooke is on the boards of many JSE-listed companies. He is the chairman of Metrofile, among other companies.
"He is a highly experienced director, having been chairman or a director of over 25 stock exchange quoted companies over the past 30 years. He is currently CEO of Sabvest, a JSE-listed investment group, and also holds other nonexecutive directorships. He is a member of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa," Net1 said.
Having a CEO double as chairman is frowned on by corporate governance experts. It was common among JSE-listed companies until Old Mutual and Dimension Data were boycotted for it by many large fund managers when they moved their primary listings from Johannesburg to London.
Net1’s decision to split the roles may have been prompted by fund manager Allan Gray, which came under fire in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle for not enforcing environmental, social and corporate governance standards in its 16%-owned investment.
In addition to appointing Seabrooke as chairman, Net1 said its board was looking to appoint additional independent directors.
"The board expects that at least one director will be a person designated by the International Finance Corporation [IFC], pursuant to the company’s agreement with the IFC and affiliated funds," the company said in Friday’s statement.
"The board also intends to review the relevant parts of the company’s ongoing business strategy and management structure as soon as the outcome of its proposed investments in Blue Label Telecoms, Cell C and DNI-4PL Contracts are known," Net1 said.
