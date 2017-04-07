Net1’s Serge Belamant to relinquish chairman role

Net1 will no longer have its CEO Serge Belamant double as chairman, the holding company of controversial government contractor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) said on Friday morning.

Christopher Seabrooke, who has been a Net1 director since 2005, will take the role of chairman. Seabrooke is on the boards of many JSE-listed companies. He is the chairman of Metrofile, among other companies.

"He is a highly experienced director, having been chairman or a director of over 25 stock exchange quoted companies over the past 30 years. He is currently CEO of Sabvest, a JSE-listed investment group, and also holds other nonexecutive directorships. He is a member of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa," Net1 said.