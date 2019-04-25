Saudi Aramco, on hunt for joint ventures, sells its first LNG cargo

Riyadh — Saudi Aramco’s CEO said on Thursday that the company is in discussions with many partners around the world regarding potential joint ventures in gas, and that it has sold its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo.

The state oil giant wants to become a major player in gas and is eyeing projects around the world to help it gain a firm foothold in international gas business, Amin Nasser said in Riyadh.

“There is a lot of potential to grow in gas.... We are currently in discussion with a lot of partners around the world for growing our international gas position,” he said. “For the time being, we are looking at potential joint ventures or partnerships,” he said, adding that Aramco will also be looking at potentially exporting gas through both pipelines and as LNG.

Aramco’s trading arm, Aramco Trading, has sold its first LNG from Singapore, Nasser said. It sold the LNG cargo on the spot market late March to an Indian buyer, a source familiar with the matter said.