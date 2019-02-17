Investec’s R1bn fund to buy up stakes in SA green power projects

Investec Bank and UK Climate Investments have set up a R1bn investment vehicle to buy assets under SA’s green power programme.

The vehicle, Revego Africa Energy Limited, is expected to list on the JSE by June 2019 where it hopes to raise another R1bn to invest in operating renewable energy projects.

Also newly incorporated is the majority black-owned Revego Fund Managers, which will manage Revego’s investments.

According to Mike Meeser, chief investment officer for the fund, Revego will seek out opportunities across sub-Saharan Africa, but will be particularly focused on SA where more than 100 green power projects have been procured under the government’s lauded Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement programme.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan may have thrown a spanner in the works last week when he said the government would look to renegotiate the contracts with the winning bidders of round one and two of the renewables programme in order to take pressure off Eskom and electricity tariffs.

However, Brenda Martin, CEO of the SA Wind Energy Association, said this would be a clear breach of contract. “The minister made the remarks attributed to him in passing and not part of his formal commentary and they do not therefore represent government policy,” she said.

With the utility obliged to take the power from these producers, and a government guarantee backing the power purchase agreements, projects under the programme have always been particularly attractive to investors and have raised R190bn in five years.

They are, however, subject to a lock-in period during which permission is needed from the department of energy for any equity sales within the first three years of operation. Some of the projects from bid rounds one and two have been in operation for more than three years and a secondary market is emerging.

Investors with limited amount of capital want to cash out of these projects so they can go on to develop new ones. “People are looking to exit and monetise the risk they’ve taken to date,” said Meeser. Revego is searching for assets to buy.

Permission from the department is still required if a controlling stake in any of the projects is to be sold, but Revego does not intend to be the majority shareholder. “The idea is that we are a financial investor, not an operational investor,” Meeser said.