Thava Govender the latest top Eskom manager to jump ship

Veteran executives continue to leave Eskom like rats from a sinking ship as the embattled power utility’s already dire financial situation looks set to worsen.

The latest in a string of resignations in 2018 is Thava Govender, group head of generation, who will leave Eskom at the end of October.

Govender, who is also acting group executive for risk and sustainability, has worked for Eskom for 27 years.

News of his departure comes one week after Johnny Dladla, CEO of Eskom Rotek Industries, a subsidiary of the organisation, also tendered his resignation. Dladla, who served as interim group CEO between June and October 2017, has been with the organisation for 23 years.

A number of resignations earlier in 2018 appeared to be part of clean-up efforts by the new Eskom board, installed in January. They include those implicated in the public protector’s “State of Capture” report such as head of generation and former acting CEO Matshela Koko and CFO Anoj Singh. After Koko’s departure in February, Govender, who was not implicated in the state capture report, was moved from head of transmission to head of generation.