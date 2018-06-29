Companies / Energy

THREAT TO INVESTMENT

‘Eskom model needs a relook’

29 June 2018 - 05:04 Sunita Menon
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has admitted the government may need to relook Eskom’s business model.

"We may need to look at the business model itself. Is the Eskom we have, the Eskom we need," said Nene, speaking to the media ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) roundtable in Rosebank on Thursday.

Credit rating agencies and investors alike have flagged the biggest state-owned entity as a risk. The power utility has been at the centre of state capture allegations in which a few politically connected individuals benefitted from tenders and contracts.

"Eskom is indeed a threat to our investment strategy going forward but we are paying attention to dealing with Eskom and addressing issues of governance there," he said.

"We have a board there and most of the people involved in corruption are being dealt with, and some are no longer with Eskom."

Eskom is still in the midst of wage negotiations after trade unions rejected a 4.7% increase last week.

The country’s power grid has been constrained in recent weeks as workers’ strike at the power utility continues.

In September 2017, the Goldman Sachs Group said Eskom, which has more than R62bn due in principal debt payments in the next five years, was the biggest single risk to the economy.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas told Business Day earlier in June that the government should look at breaking up the embattled utility into smaller entities.

"It’s a huge state monopoly that’s highly inefficient and there is a case for unbundling," Jonas said.

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman said credit rating agencies would keep a watchful eye on Eskom, which remained marred by state capture.

While the government was hesitant to talk about privatisation, there was a case for unbundling Eskom, she said.

"There’s a consensus across the economy no matter who I speak to about privatisation. There’s an argument for breaking it up and selling off a part of it. It’s seemingly going to happen at some point," Schoeman said.

menons@businesslive.co.za

