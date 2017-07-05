Lobby group wins right to hearing on Eskom’s secret data

Eskom may be compelled to reveal whether it is favouring the Gupta family in its coal contracts after an initial victory by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa successfully appealed to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to hold a public hearing on Eskom’s application to keep certain of its operating statistics a secret. The hearing will be held on Friday at Nersa’s head office in Pretoria.

Outa suspects Eskom is not disclosing the statistics because it includes the actual amounts of "Gupta coal" for which Eskom pays twice as much as it does to other suppliers.

The Gupta family-controlled Tegeta Resources supplies coal on contract to three of Eskom’s power stations — Arnot, Hendrina and Majuba. Various aspects of these coal transactions have raised concerns.

Eskom refused to renew its contract with Exxaro’s Arnot mine to supply the Arnot power station, saying the coal was too expensive. It then awarded the contract to Tegeta. Tegeta is supplying Arnot from the Optimum mine at a higher price than Optimum receives for the coal it supplies to Hendrina on a long-term contract.