Court halts controversial Dongfang deal with Eskom

The Johannesburg High Court has interdicted a controversial R4bn tender awarded to Chinese firm Dongfang to supply Eskom with a new boiler at its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga.

Losing bidders General Electric and Murray & Roberts accused Eskom in court papers of rigging the tender to favour Dongfang.

Eskom awarded the contract to Dongfang just days after Gupta linked advisory firm Trillian gave the deal the thumbs up even though its offer was R1bn more expensive than rival bids.

The court granted an interdict on Friday pending the outcome of an application to have the tender set aside and evaluated again.

No reasons were given for the decision yet.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the power utility would abide by the decision "and has instructed the Group Capital and Procurement teams to halt implementation of the contract".