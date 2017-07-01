Court halts controversial Dongfang deal with Eskom

The Johannesburg High Court has interdicted a controversial R4bn tender awarded to Chinese firm Dongfang to supply Eskom with a new boiler at its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga.
Losing bidders General Electric and Murray & Roberts accused Eskom in court papers of rigging the tender to favour Dongfang.
Eskom awarded the contract to Dongfang just days after Gupta linked advisory firm Trillian gave the deal the thumbs up even though its offer was R1bn more expensive than rival bids.
The court granted an interdict on Friday pending the outcome of an application to have the tender set aside and evaluated again.
No reasons were given for the decision yet.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the power utility would abide by the decision "and has instructed the Group Capital and Procurement teams to halt implementation of the contract".
He said the interdict would not affect Eskom’s settlement with its insurers.
Eskom lodged an insurance claim after one of Duvha’s six boilers was destroyed in an explosion in 2014.
An insurance settlement signed last year included a clause that Eskom would have to pay a R1.7bn penalty if it failed to conclude a binding contract by 31 March this year.
Phasiwe said Eskom’s insurers would have no grounds to invoke the penalty now that the contract has been halted and could be scrapped.
"Eskom met the terms of the settlement agreement as required by the insurer," he said.
"The current order is limited to the suspending the implementation of the contract. Therefore, the terms of the settlement agreement are not affected."
M&R welcomed the court decision.
"It’s a very favourable judgement and we are pleased," the company’s group investor and media executive Ed Jardim said.
"Eskom cannot proceed with Dongfang and they will have to revisit the tender process."
GE spokesman Thulisile Phiri said the company believed the judicial process would be "an independent and fair mediator of the situation".
"Eskom remains a valued GE customer and this in no way alters our commitment to the current projects we’re delivering for them," he said.
Business Day revealed this week that Eskom’s board had authorised an inflated advance payment fee to be paid to Dongfang that was R200m more than what had been agreed on during negotiations.
Eskom said on Friday the money had not been disbursed yet.
The inflated advance was one of several red flags raised about the deal in internal documents and two reports by KPMG seen by Business Day.
KMPG was appointed to conduct an independent review of the procurement process.
The audit firm said the increase in the advance raised suspicions that Eskom had quietly continued to negotiate with Dongfang after final offers were submitted, which would have been unfair to the other bidders.
The documents also show Eskom scored far lower than the other three bidders in the safety, health and environment category because it failed to submit key documents and fell short of minimum mandatory requirements for local content.
During negotiations Dongfang managed to shave R2bn off its initial quote of R6bn. But this was still R1bn more expensive than GE’s quote of R3bn, the cheapest offer on the table.
