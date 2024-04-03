Companies

WATCH: Novare to enter Angola and expand Nigerian business

Business Day TV speaks to Derrick Roper from Novare Equity Partners

03 April 2024 - 20:05
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Business Day TV spoke to Derrick Roper from Novare Equity Partners about the firm’s Africa growth plans and focused on why the group is eyeing territories such as Angola and Nigeria.

