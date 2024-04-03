WATCH: Novare to enter Angola and expand Nigerian business

Next month’s elections are starting to influence sentiment on local markets
The main challenge confronting city diplomacy remains the delivery of economic, social and governance benefits to citizens
Resignation is not an indication or admission of guilt, she says
‘Today we declare we will build Gauteng to be a place of hope,’ Hlazo-Webster said
Energy giant BP opts to outsource transport operations in Southern Africa
A cross-cutting number of events and trends converged to influence economic perceptions in the first quarter of 2024, says Raymond Parsons
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of car subscription service Planet42
More than 900 injured and 50 missing as quake triggers landslides
Team’s recent two wins and two defeats leaves fans feeling exasperated
Nissan targets additional 1-million-unit sales by end of fiscal year 2026, and an EV for SA
Business Day TV spoke to Derrick Roper from Novare Equity Partners about the firm’s Africa growth plans and focused on why the group is eyeing territories such as Angola and Nigeria.
NEWS LEADER
