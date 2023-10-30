Companies

WATCH: Adcorp delivers double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV talks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel

30 October 2023 - 20:21
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV

Adcorp has weathered tough trading conditions. The workforce firm delivered a 10.2% rise in revenue and a 34% jump in headline earnings per share from continuing operations. The performance allowed it to hike its dividend by 31.9% to 16.1c. Business Day TV caught up with company’s CEO, John Wentzel, for a look at the half year that was.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

