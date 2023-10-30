Adcorp has weathered tough trading conditions. The workforce firm delivered a 10.2% rise in revenue and a 34% jump in headline earnings per share from continuing operations. The performance allowed it to hike its dividend by 31.9% to 16.1c. Business Day TV caught up with company’s CEO, John Wentzel, for a look at the half year that was.
WATCH: Adcorp delivers double-digit profit growth
Business Day TV talks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel
