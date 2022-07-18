×

Companies

Gazprom cuts gas supplies to at least one major customer in Europe

Russian company declares force majeure for supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

18 July 2022 - 16:14 Julia Payne
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

Russia’s Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to the letter from Gazprom dated July 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday.

The letter said Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, could not fulfil its supply obligations owing to “extraordinary” circumstances outside its control.

It said the force majeure measure, a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control, was effective for deliveries from July 14.

A trading source said the letter concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major supply route to Germany and beyond.

Gazprom had no immediate comment.

The measure is likely to worsen tension between Russia and the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The EU, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow, aims to stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027 but wants supplies to continue for now as it shifts away from Russian sources.

Russian gas supplies have dropped via major routes, including via Ukraine and Belarus and through Nord Stream 1 under the Baltic Sea. Nord Stream 1 is undergoing maintenance.

Reuters

PETER APPS: Sri Lanka may be first to suffer from energy crisis due to Ukraine war

The same global pressures are set to hit many other countries, from Afghanistan and Pakistan to Egypt and Zimbabwe
Opinion
4 days ago

Russia said to have targeted civilians in strike on Donbas apartment block

At least 15 people killed and many feared trapped after building collapses
World
1 week ago

Gazprom proposes adding LNG to rouble-for-gas scheme

The proposal comes after Russia took over the operations of the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant last week
Companies
2 weeks ago
