Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Second power utility idea beggars belief

ANC cadres are now looking to establish another SOE as a new feeding trough

18 July 2022 - 16:01
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe Picture: THULANI MBELE

I see mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has suggested the creation of a second state-owned power utility, and that President Cyril Ramaphosa has apparently agreed with the idea (“Why an energy emergency and a ‘second Eskom’ should be short-circuited”, July 17).

What on earth are they thinking? Could it be a joke? Because if not, the idea beggars belief. Having destroyed almost every other state-owned enterprise (SOE), either having looted them into total collapse or razed them by sheer incompetence, the ANC cadres are now looking to establish another SOE as a new feeding trough, until that too is destroyed.

We must not allow this thought to even start to get traction, because it is dangerous, unworkable and quite crazy.

Sandra Goldberg 
Cape Town

