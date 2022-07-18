This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
I see mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has suggested the creation of a second state-owned power utility, and that President Cyril Ramaphosa has apparently agreed with the idea (“Why an energy emergency and a ‘second Eskom’ should be short-circuited”, July 17).
What on earth are they thinking? Could it be a joke? Because if not, the idea beggars belief. Having destroyed almost every other state-owned enterprise (SOE), either having looted them into total collapse or razed them by sheer incompetence, the ANC cadres are now looking to establish another SOE as a new feeding trough, until that too is destroyed.
We must not allow this thought to even start to get traction, because it is dangerous, unworkable and quite crazy.
Sandra Goldberg Cape Town
LETTER: Second power utility idea beggars belief
ANC cadres are now looking to establish another SOE as a new feeding trough
