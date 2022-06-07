×

WATCH: Oil prices steady as output perks up

Business Day TV talks to RMB client strategist John Cairns

07 June 2022 - 21:34
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS

The oil price were steady below the $120 mark on Tuesday, as investors weighed up additional supply from Venezuela and oil cartel Opec amid rising demand from China. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with RMB client strategist John Cairns.

