WATCH: Oil prices steady as output perks up
Business Day TV talks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
07 June 2022 - 21:34
The oil price were steady below the $120 mark on Tuesday, as investors weighed up additional supply from Venezuela and oil cartel Opec amid rising demand from China. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with RMB client strategist John Cairns.
