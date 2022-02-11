MARKET WRAP
Watch: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
11 February 2022 - 18:19
Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action is Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.
