Market data — February 13 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Document makes it clear that the government lacks consensus on a number of issues, such as Operation Vulindlela
Copper cable theft costs economy billions, crippling parastatals and disrupting power supply
Plans to amend the act may come into effect in the next few months
Tourism boost will be welcome after new virus outbreak starved travel businesses of revenue over festive season
The International Monetary Fund’s latest report on SA was released last week
Companies aim to disrupt the traditional recruitment, staff management and payroll procedures
The measure aims to protect children and young adults from tobacco ads
Newcastle United earn a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur sink to a third successive Premier League defeat in going down to Wolves
The governing FIA has launched a probe into the controversial safety car call in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.