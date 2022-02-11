Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firms, while JSE ends slightly lower after setting record earlier in the week If the rand moves below R15/$ it could mean R14.80/$ becomes the next target, market analyst says B L Premium

The rand firmed for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, while the JSE closed slightly weaker on the day after a strong week overall during which the all-share index hit a fresh record high.

The rand briefly broke below the R15 per dollar level on Thursday — its best level in three weeks — and retained its firm tone on Friday. The rand gained 1.07% for the week and is up 5.75% so far this year...