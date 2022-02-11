MARKET WRAP: Rand firms, while JSE ends slightly lower after setting record earlier in the week
If the rand moves below R15/$ it could mean R14.80/$ becomes the next target, market analyst says
11 February 2022 - 19:11
The rand firmed for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, while the JSE closed slightly weaker on the day after a strong week overall during which the all-share index hit a fresh record high.
The rand briefly broke below the R15 per dollar level on Thursday — its best level in three weeks — and retained its firm tone on Friday. The rand gained 1.07% for the week and is up 5.75% so far this year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now