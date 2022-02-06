JSE REGULATIONS
Nutritional Holdings faces delisting after years of highs and lows
06 February 2022 - 18:51
As things get stranger and stranger at Nutritional Holdings, the JSE on Friday confirmed it could terminate the listing of the controversial penny stock, which recently took a bizarre turn when it tried to launch a “cannabis cryptocurrency”.
The company, which has lost 96% of its value, was suspended from trade on the JSE in 2021 for breaches of market regulations, including filing late and incorrect financial statements...
