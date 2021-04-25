Companies / Retail & Consumer Listed cannabis business creates cryptocurrency to raise money BL PREMIUM

Penny stock Nutritional Holdings has turned to selling an unregulated cryptocurrency, through a private company, to raise money to expand its fledgling cannabis business.

The listed company, with a market capitalisation of R167m, sells dry food to schools, hostels, mines and prisons. But after struggling to turn a profit for four years, Nutritional Holdings has expanded into selling cannabis oils and supplements, which it says boost the immune system...