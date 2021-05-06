Companies / Financial Services Regulator probes SA’s first cannabis cryptocurrency sale Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigates whether listed company Nutritional Holdings breached any laws or regulations BL PREMIUM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the body that regulates and supervises the conduct of financial institutions, is investigating whether listed company Nutritional Holdings’s attempt to launch a cryptocurrency breached any laws or regulations.

The penny stock company attempted to raise money for its new cannabis supplement business through asking shareholders to invest in SA’s “first cryptocannabis currency”, a digital currency called Cannacrypt...