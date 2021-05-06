Regulator probes SA’s first cannabis cryptocurrency sale
Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigates whether listed company Nutritional Holdings breached any laws or regulations
06 May 2021 - 19:15
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the body that regulates and supervises the conduct of financial institutions, is investigating whether listed company Nutritional Holdings’s attempt to launch a cryptocurrency breached any laws or regulations.
The penny stock company attempted to raise money for its new cannabis supplement business through asking shareholders to invest in SA’s “first cryptocannabis currency”, a digital currency called Cannacrypt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now