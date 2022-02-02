JSE suspends Denel’s bonds as it battles with financial reports
Denel has not released its results for its 2021 year, breaching a requirement to release annual statements within seven months of financial year-end
02 February 2022 - 09:41
The bonds of embattled state-owned arms manufacturer Denel have been suspended from the JSE due to its failure to release an annual report that is now three months overdue.
JSE rules require state-owned enterprises to release annual financial statements within seven months of financial year-end, a deadline of the end of October for Denel, but its board decided in that month that it would make its 2021 results available when it releases its 2022 report...
