Money & Investing Wind in Oceana's sails Oceana is branching out, and a move into other foods under its powerful Lucky Star brand should unnerve rivals

Tiger Brands may start feeling the first pangs of regret for the decision to unbundle its fishing associate, Oceana Group, in early 2019.

Back then, Oceana was viewed as a noncore asset. Most market watchers thought Tiger management would spend its time better looking after its core consumer brands rather than fretting about the "riskier" fishing sector...