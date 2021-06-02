Companies / Industrials Oceana records recovery thanks to strong demand across its products CEO says tight management of inventory and working capital were instrumental in satisfactory performance BL PREMIUM

Oceana, the listed fishing group in which Brimstone holds a 54.2% interest, enjoyed a strong recovery in the six months to end-March 2021 as lockdown restriction were eased.

Africa's largest fishing company said on Wednesday its business environment in the period was shaped by continuing global uncertainty in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that is affecting the pace of economic recovery and consumer spending patterns...