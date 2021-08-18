Companies

BCX Xcite 2021: a time to create possibilities

Register for the future-gazing BCX Xcite 2021 conference on August 25

18 August 2021 - 17:00
'I want this to be a place where you recharge intellectually, enrich your ICT knowledge, business acumen and a place where insights will trigger possibilities,' says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX CMO. Picture: SUPPLIED/BCX
Last year's inaugural virtual BCX Xcite20 Conference broke new ground with its platform, interaction, exhibition areas and engagement. This year Xcite is back on Wednesday, August 25, still virtual and focusing on "Creating Possibilities".

“Our industry is hard at work already. We know what needs to happen, what we need to do, and what needs to be invested in as the country rebuilds after a devastating 18 months,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX CMO, “But that doesn’t mean we can’t lift our head a little out the operational space and do some forward gazing, some thought triggering, and some inspiring collaborative thinking. Because rebuilding also allows us to rebuild better.”

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX CMO. Picture: SUPPLIED/BCX
The future-gazing conference packs a punch with the keynote address by Bruce Whitfield and five partner break-away panel discussions.

The five partner break-away sessions include topics such as:

  • Connectivity Reinvented: Transform the way people and businesses dynamically connect and collaborate
  • Cloud platforms: Secure universal access to infrastructure, platforms, and applications
  • 360 Degree Security: Proactively protect the integrity of your digital reality 
  • Progressive Innovation: Proactively protect the integrity of your digital reality 
  • Redefining Workspaces: Enabling the workforce and work experience with enhanced collaboration and productivity

Ntloko-Petersen is clear on her vision for Xcite, “I want this to be a place where you recharge intellectually, enrich your ICT knowledge, business acumen and a place where insights will trigger possibilities.

“We must forge forward and create possibilities,” says Ntloko-Petersen, “And shine a light on tech trends here, in Africa and globally. We look forward to you joining us.”

BCX Xcite 2021 is a virtual interactive event experience with life-like sponsor displays from global technology leaders, and live networking and interaction with other delegates in the virtual social lounge all at the touch of a button. The conference features several break-away sessions for partners and participants, as well as two main panel discussions.

This article was paid for by BCX.

