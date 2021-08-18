BCX Xcite 2021: a time to create possibilities

Last year's inaugural virtual BCX Xcite20 Conference broke new ground with its platform, interaction, exhibition areas and engagement. This year Xcite is back on Wednesday, August 25, still virtual and focusing on "Creating Possibilities".

“Our industry is hard at work already. We know what needs to happen, what we need to do, and what needs to be invested in as the country rebuilds after a devastating 18 months,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX CMO, “But that doesn’t mean we can’t lift our head a little out the operational space and do some forward gazing, some thought triggering, and some inspiring collaborative thinking. Because rebuilding also allows us to rebuild better.”