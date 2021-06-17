Vaccinated employees may return to office in July, BlackRock says

BlackRock is adjusting its plans for US employees to return to the office, allowing only fully vaccinated staff to come back to work starting in July.

The world’s biggest asset manager said that US-based employees who had been inoculated against Covid-19 could resume in-person work in July and August if they would like to, according to a memo from the New York-based company. Nonvaccinated staffers are not allowed in the office, the memo said. All employees will be required to report their vaccination status by June 30.

The company said it would provide an update for nonvaccinated employees later in the US summer. The company already announced plans to bring employees back to the office in September while allowing some remote work.

Firms across Wall Street are experimenting with how to bring back workers, with some companies — such as Goldman Sachs — taking a more ambitious stance about workers coming back, and others — such as BlackRock — pursuing a hybrid approach.

BlackRock changed its policy after receiving feedback from employees who said they would feel better about returning to work if their colleagues in the office were vaccinated.

The changes come as vaccination rates across the country have slowed, indicating that most US adults who want to have already received a shot. Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted New York state’s pandemic mandates earlier this month, saying that 70% of the adult population has now been given at least one dose of a vaccine.

