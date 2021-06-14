Companies

WATCH: Covid-19 knocks Novus into the red

Novus CEO Neil Birch talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results

14 June 2021 - 07:26 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/IGOR TEREKHOV
Picture: 123RF/IGOR TEREKHOV

Novus has reported an annual headline loss per share of 5.4c as the economic effect of Covid-19 weighed on the firm, but the group remains upbeat about its future, saying a return to a degree of normality is expected in its next financial year.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Neil Birch for more detail.​

Novus CEO Neil Birch talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results

