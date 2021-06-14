News Leader
WATCH: Covid-19 knocks Novus into the red
Novus CEO Neil Birch talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results
14 June 2021 - 07:26
Novus has reported an annual headline loss per share of 5.4c as the economic effect of Covid-19 weighed on the firm, but the group remains upbeat about its future, saying a return to a degree of normality is expected in its next financial year.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Neil Birch for more detail.
Novus CEO Neil Birch talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results
