Companies PIC says it is not funding Takatso’s takeover of SAA The PIC says it has shares in Harith General Partners, but is not a member of the Takatso Consortium BL PREMIUM

The 51% acquisition by Takatso consortium is not funded by public servants pension funds, according to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The fund manager, which managers civil servants pensions on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), confirmed on Monday that though it owns 30% of Harith General Partners, which makes up half of the Takatso consortium, it is not involved in the acquisition of SAA...