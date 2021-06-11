Gordhan unveils sale of 51% stake in SAA
Harith General Partners and Global Airways make up the Takatso Consortium, which has been selected as the preferred strategic equity partner for the airline
11 June 2021 - 09:54
The government has sold control of SAA to a group of investors comprising Harith General Partners, an investor in African infrastructure and airports, and airline management firm Global Airways, offloading a company that has been a drain on the fiscus.
The deal with the Takatso consortium comes six weeks after the airline, one of the most high-profile victims of state capture and corruption during the Jacob Zuma presidency, emerged from a 16-month-long business rescue. That process allowed it to leave behind its hefty financial baggage — employee costs and debt repayments — to allow turnaround specialists to slim it down, dress it up for an equity partner and wean it off government bailouts...
