WATCH: How Stadio slipped into the red
Stadio CEO Chris Vorster talks to Business Day TV about how it benefited from a jump in online enrolments
16 March 2021 - 08:55
Stadio has delivered double-digit growth in student numbers as it benefited from a jump in online enrolments during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But this did not translate into its bottom line as it recorded a headline loss of R70mn.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Chris Vorster about the company’s full-year performance.
