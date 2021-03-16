Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Stadio slipped into the red

Stadio CEO Chris Vorster talks to Business Day TV about how it benefited from a jump in online enrolments

16 March 2021 - 08:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KE BOX
Picture: 123RF/KE BOX

Stadio has delivered double-digit growth in student numbers as it benefited from a jump in online enrolments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But this did not translate into its bottom line as it recorded a headline loss of R70mn.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Chris Vorster about the​ company’s full-year performance.

Stadio CEO Chris Vorster talks to Business Day TV about how it benefited from a jump in online enrolments

Higher abnormal costs drag Stadio to full-year loss

Company writes down the value of some of its trademarks after three of its businesses are consolidated under its brand name
Companies
20 hours ago

Leaner Brimstone waiting for Covid-19 dust to settle

Brimstone says the pandemic has made it more difficult to value potential acquisition targets
Companies
1 week ago

Private schools: A study in succeeding

The private schools sector has been through challenges that some firms overcame better than others, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Tyme Global appoints David Pfaff as CFO and SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mr Price aims to tickle new taste buds with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Standard Bank aims to win African banking arms ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Discovery Life pays R1.5bn in Covid-19 claims
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pick n Pay caps ginger profit in the interests of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.