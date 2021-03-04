FirstRand boss Alan Pullinger says recovery is better than expected
The trend is upward, says CEO
04 March 2021 - 10:56
UPDATED 04 March 2021 - 23:34
In a sign that the economic recovery has held up better than anticipated, the boss of FirstRand kicked off an earnings season for big banks with upbeat comments about household and corporate finances.
"Things are going better than we thought. The recovery in the economy has been faster than expected, and we thought job losses would be worse than they have been," CEO Alan Pullinger told Business Day after the company issued a half-year earnings report...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now