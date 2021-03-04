Companies FirstRand boss Alan Pullinger says recovery is better than expected The trend is upward, says CEO BL PREMIUM

In a sign that the economic recovery has held up better than anticipated, the boss of FirstRand kicked off an earnings season for big banks with upbeat comments about household and corporate finances.

"Things are going better than we thought. The recovery in the economy has been faster than expected, and we thought job losses would be worse than they have been," CEO Alan Pullinger told Business Day after the company issued a half-year earnings report...