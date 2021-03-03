Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank warns full-year profits could halve amid Covid-19 fallout Headline earnings per share are expected to decline by between 40% and 50%, says SA’s biggest bank by assets BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest lender by assets, Standard Bank, expects full-year headline earnings per share to as much as halve as the sector grapples with pressure on consumers and businesses as a result of Covid-19.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to fall by between 40% and 50% in the year to end-December, the group said in a trading update, having reported HEPS of 1,766.7c in 2019, off headline earnings of R28.2bn...