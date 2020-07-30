WATCH: How is the franchise sector coping amid Covid-19?

Despite the many government tax relief and assistance programmes, many franchised businesses, and perhaps even a few franchisors, will not be able to financially withstand the loss of revenue caused by the Covid-19 crisis and, in many sectors, by the periods of mandatory closures.

Michael Avery talks to Akhona Quengqu, chair of Fasa and chief people officer for KFC Africa; Nicole Gundelfinger, group marketing manager for Cash Converters; and Tony da Fonseca, immediate past chair of Fasa and MD of OBC Group, about the effects of Covid-19 on these businesses.