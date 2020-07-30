Companies

WATCH: How is the franchise sector coping amid Covid-19?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the effects of Covid-19 on the franchise sector

30 July 2020 - 15:13 Busines Day TV
A man carries bags containing takeaway meals in Hong Kong on July 29 2020, after new social distancing measures came into effect, which include restaurants only being allowed to serve takeaway meals, to combat a new wave of coronavirus infections. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP.
A man carries bags containing takeaway meals in Hong Kong on July 29 2020, after new social distancing measures came into effect, which include restaurants only being allowed to serve takeaway meals, to combat a new wave of coronavirus infections. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP.

Despite the many government tax relief and assistance programmes, many franchised businesses, and perhaps even a few franchisors, will not be able to financially withstand the loss of revenue caused by the Covid-19 crisis and, in many sectors, by the periods of mandatory closures.

Michael Avery talks to Akhona Quengqu, chair of Fasa and chief people officer for KFC Africa;  Nicole Gundelfinger, group marketing manager for Cash Converters; and Tony da Fonseca, immediate past chair of Fasa and MD of OBC Group, about the effects of Covid-19 on these businesses.

Companies
Opinion
Companies
Companies
Companies
