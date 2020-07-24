News Leader
WATCH: How offshore forays cost SA companies
Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage talks to Business Day TV about the mistakes companies make when investing offshore
24 July 2020 - 09:08
Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage says that local companies’ attempts to diversify by going offshore may have wiped out about R300bn in shareholder value over the past decade.
He believes that many companies overpaid and points to Sasol, Woolworths and Brait as the biggest culprits. Business Day TV spoke to Armitage for more detail.