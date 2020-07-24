Companies

WATCH: How offshore forays cost SA companies

Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage talks to Business Day TV about the mistakes companies make when investing offshore

24 July 2020 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KONGKITWIRIYACHAN
Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage says that local companies’ attempts to diversify by going offshore may have wiped out about R300bn in shareholder value over the past decade.

He believes that many companies overpaid and points to Sasol, Woolworths and Brait as the biggest culprits. Business Day TV spoke to Armitage for more detail.

