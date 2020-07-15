Nissan unveils new electric SUV but faces tough competition from Tesla

Tokyo — Nissan Motor unveiled a new electric vehicle and redesign of its “hamburger” corporate logo, seeking to make a fresh start after months of management turmoil and declining profitability.

The Ariya, an all-electric SUV with a range of as much as 610km, is the first entirely new product to be launched under new management that took over in December. The debut of the model, which has a starting price of about ¥5m, is the carmaker’s latest effort to refresh an ageing line-up.

“Ariya has all the essence of Nissan’s technology,” said Nissan CEOMakoto Uchida.

Nissan could benefit from the buzz surrounding a new vehicle, even though it is not scheduled to go on sale until mid-2021. The Japanese vehicle maker had its biggest loss in two decades for the year that ended in March, and the November 2018 arrest of former leader Carlos Ghosn triggered management turmoil that lingers to this day.

The Ariya serves as a reminder that Nissan is still Japan’s second-biggest vehicle maker by output, and that it has been working for years in preparation for the EV and autonomous driving era.

“Expectations are high,” said Koji Endo, an analyst at SBI Securities. “Whether this will sell is going to have a large effect on Nissan’s performance.”

Shares of Nissan advanced 7.3% in Tokyo, with analysts citing retail investor excitement about the Ariya’s debut. The stock has lost 34% in 2020.

The Ariya is a successor to the all-electric Leaf, which went on sale a decade ago in Japan and the US Refreshed once in 2017, the five-door hatchback is one of the best-selling EVs in the world, with about 500,000 shipped so far. One drawback of the Leaf, however, has been its limited range of about 322.

With a length of 4.6m and height of 1.6m, the Ariya fits squarely within the compact SUV category. The interior space, however, is comparable to that of a larger vehicle, thanks to the placement of batteries at the floor of the chassis, similar to Tesla’s models.

The Ariya comes with ProPilot 2.0, the latest version of Nissan’s autonomous driving technology. The feature, which was rolled out in 2019 for the refreshed Skyline, offers lane-changing and driver-monitoring capabilities. The Ariya also has a self-parking feature, and Amazon.com’s voice-based digital assistant Alexa.

The big question is whether consumers will be ready to buy the Ariya when it goes on sale, and whether Nissan can get its business back on surer footing by then. For the coming fiscal year through March, analysts project, on average, a loss of ¥323bn and a 17% decline in sales. In China, the Ariya will face tough competition from Tesla, which has a local plant churning out Model 3 electric sedans and, later on, Model Y SUVs.