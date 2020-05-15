Companies

WATCH: How companies can navigate the pandemic

JSE CEO Leila Fourie and BDO’s director of business restructuring, Dawie van der Merwe, talk to Business Day TV

15 May 2020 - 08:10 Busines Day TV
Businesses are having to navigate uncharted territory during this time. The JSE will offer some relief to listed companies, but not all companies will survive Covid-19.

Business Day TV spoke to JSE CEO Leila Fourie for more on how this affects the listing on the bourse, while Dawie van der Merwe, director of business restructuring at BDO, talks about how to save a business during a pandemic.

