Tesla sets up ‘Made in Germany’ factory in Berlin

US electric vehicle pioneer Tesla will build its first European factory and design centre near Berlin to produce cars “Made in Germany” as it seeks to burnish its reputation for reliability and sporting prowess.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement at a prestigious German car awards ceremony late on Tuesday and said its new plant would make batteries, powertrains and vehicles, starting with its Model Y sports utility vehicle.

“Everyone knows German engineering is outstanding for sure. You know that is part of the reason why we are locating Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” Musk said at the Golden Steering Wheel awards in Berlin.

Tesla’s move into Europe comes at a challenging time for the Silicon Valley trailblazer, which is investing heavily in new factories and new products, such as a pick-up truck, but has yet to prove it can be consistently profitable.

Its plan to start production on another continent also comes as the auto industry struggles with export restrictions in the form of trade tariffs. Besides Europe, Tesla is opening a factory in Shanghai, built with Chinese state support.

While Tesla will be taking on BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen on their home turf as they start rolling out zero-emission vehicles, the move fits with the German government’s plan to transform the country into a centre of excellence for electric mobility.