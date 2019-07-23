Companies COMPANY COMMENT It’s time for M&R to pursue its own opportunities With Aton no longer hovering over it, the construction company should chart its own path to guide it to sustainable growth BL PREMIUM

Last Friday was a busy day for corporate activity in SA. First came the news that PepsiCo has made an offer to buy Pioneer Foods in a deal worth more than R24bn. In a country that yearns for foreign direct investment, this has been hailed as a vote of confidence in the country.

Later the same the day, the Competition Commission announced its decision to block German firm Aton’s acquisition of Murray & Roberts (M&R). This brings to a halt Aton’s hostile takeover of M&R.