Investor confidence in Africa is returning

Africa appears to have made its way back onto a growth trajectory with foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to the continent expected to increase by 15% in 2019, after a rise of 11% to $46bn in 2018.

As encouraging as the signs are, inflows are still below the annual average of the past 10 years of about $50m, but confidence is returning and that level could be regained by year end.

This is partly thanks to advances in regional integration and progress towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

It is also being driven by Africa’s vast demand for business services, agribusiness, infrastructure, as well as information and communications technology (ICT), as the digital economy becomes a significant growth driver. Inflows into once all-important extractive industries, while still significant, continue to fade.

In several African countries, the digital economy is becoming one of the main drivers of growth, accounting for more than 5% of GDP. Technology and innovation have become the backbone of African economic success over past two decades despite internet access and penetration remaining low. Less than 30% of Africans have access to mobile broadband connectivity, compared with 79% of Americans. There are more than twice the number of internet users in Europe (501-million) than in the whole of Africa (213-million).

When it comes to digital infrastructure, Africa suffers from poor-quality and expensive services compared to other parts of the world. While the digital infrastructure and services gap in Africa remains high, there is increasing activity and investment on the continent to close the gap.

Agricultural production, or agribusiness, also plays a vital role in Africa’s economic development by contributing about 25% of the continent’s GDP and 70% of its employment.

In many countries, most crops are produced by small-scale farmers with limited mechanisation and capacity, leading to poor yields.