WATCH: The reason Nampak is not paying a dividend, again
31 May 2019 - 08:56
Nampak says the past six months were challenging for a number of its key businesses.
Profit from continuing operations fell by 9% due to currency volatility issues and weaker economic growth prospects on the continent, with the exception of Nigeria.
Business Day TV sat down with Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter for a closer look at the challenges and how the company plans to mitigate some of the risks.
Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim financial results