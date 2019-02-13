Tesla races to deliver Model 3 in China ahead of tariff hike

San Francisco — At least three ships about 200m long are slated to arrive at ports in China by the end of this month, each carrying precious cargo from Elon Musk.

Tesla is loading as many Model 3 sedans as it can onto vessels destined for the People’s Republic ahead of March 1, when a trade-war truce between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is scheduled to expire. Musk fears the two countries could ratchet tariffs back up, which would make the CEO’s electric cars more expensive in China and boost costs of key components the country sends to his US assembly plant.

Other car makers are at risk of seeing expenses rise again if the dispute between Trump and Xi flares back up, but Musk is in perhaps the most precarious position in the industry. Global giants such as BMW and Daimler can wiggle around the tariffs to an extent by boosting production at existing China factories, but Tesla’s manufacturing presence there was merely a muddy field as of last month. It won’t be assembling any vehicles in China until the end of 2019 at the earliest.

“They’re uniquely exposed,” said Robin Zhu, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein.

Musk said getting cars to China before a potential increase in tariffs was a key priority when Tesla reported a smaller-than-expected profit on January 30. Higher duties would combine with already elevated transport and labour costs to make the company’s vehicles much pricier than competitors. Plus, imported electric cars aren’t eligible for local tax credits.

“Our car is just very expensive going into China,” Musk said on the earnings call. “The demand for Model 3 is insanely high. The inhibitor is affordability.”

Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day détente in December. The US said it would delay a planned tariff rate increase — to 25% from 10% — on almost half the goods it buys from China, worth some $200bn. While officials have been negotiating since then, Trump has said he and Xi won’t meet again before March 1.

On Tuesday, Trump said he’s open to extending the deadline if the two sides are near an agreement. China has said its suspension of an additional 25% tariff on US vehicles and parts will apply until the end of March. For months before the truce, China had slapped American-built cars with 40% levies.

Stream of trucks in San Francisco

In recent days, a steady stream of trucks hauling Tesla models has arrived at the gates of Pier 80 in San Francisco, where workers can be seen unloading them into a parking lot packed with thousands of cars. The vehicles then are loaded onto ships for the roughly two-week journey to Asia.

The vessel Glovis Symphony docked at the port of Tianjin early this week and is due to arrive in Shanghai on Wednesday. Two more carriers, Morning Cindy and Emerald Ace, are at sea and scheduled to reach China’s shores on February 19 and 24, respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Other ships being loaded at Pier 80 are headed to Europe.