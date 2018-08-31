Grindrod buoyant after jettisoning shipping business

Separation from its shipping business helped Grindrod return to an interim profit of R2.4bn from the R1.1bn loss the combined group reported for the first half of its 2017 financial year.

Grindrod reported its revenue from continuing operations — excluding now separately listed Grindrod Shipping — grew 4.6% to R1.5bn. This was about a quarter of the revenue the combined group.

On Thursday, Nasdaq- and JSE-listed Grindrod Shipping reported its revenue declined 22% to $151m for the six months to end-June from $194m in the first half of its 2017 financial year.

Grindrod Shipping reported its interim loss nearly doubled to $13.5m from $7m.

The remaining group, which reported on Friday, now segments itself into four divisions: port and terminals; logistics; financial services; and marine fuel and agricultural logistics.

Its headline earnings rose 23% to R285m in the six months to end-June, compared with the matching period a year ago.

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the port and terminals division slipped to R91.7m from R114.42m while that of logistics dropped to R133.4m,

But net profit in financial services rose R104.2m from R80.2m and marine fuel and agricultural services rose to R45.5m, from R16.8m.

The company said the agricultural logistics business benefited from record carry-over grain stock levels, notably maize stocks, while the marine fuel business benefited from increased oil prices and higher tonnages.

“Financial services reported consistent results for the six months, and divisions mostly performed in line with expectations,” the company said in a statement

“The business continued to grow despite muted economic growth and the uncertainty created by the transition to a new social grant payment system.” Grindrod Bank distributed social grants on behalf Net1’s Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

