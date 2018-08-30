Companies

WATCH: How OTC medicine was just what the doctor ordered for Adcock

30 August 2018 - 11:40 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Adcock Ingram announced on Wednesday that turnover had increased by 10%, despite the price-regulated environment in which it operates.

It reported that operating profit was up 21%, fuelled by its over-the-counter division, and headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose 26%.

Adcock Ingram CEO Andrew Hall spoke to Business Day TV to provide more detail on the results.

