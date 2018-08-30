News Leader
WATCH: How OTC medicine was just what the doctor ordered for Adcock
30 August 2018 - 11:40
Adcock Ingram announced on Wednesday that turnover had increased by 10%, despite the price-regulated environment in which it operates.
It reported that operating profit was up 21%, fuelled by its over-the-counter division, and headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose 26%.
Adcock Ingram CEO Andrew Hall spoke to Business Day TV to provide more detail on the results.
Adcock Ingram CEO Andrew Hall talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
