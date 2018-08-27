Musk’s credibility in doubt after misstep

A series of notes from Wall Street analysts questioned Musk’s credibility in the face of a possible investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission into the factual accuracy of the August 7 tweet.

"Musk’s involvement in the company is critical, but now more than ever a solid #2 — someone with strong operational background that can help Tesla move from ideas to execution — is crucial," analyst Joseph Spak from RBC Capital Markets wrote in a client note.

Tesla said on Sunday it was not searching for a COO. "While we are always looking for highly talented executives … there is no active COO search," a spokesperson said by e-mail.

With Musk’s idea for a buyout backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund now off the table, attention is zeroing in on Tesla’s efforts to become profitable, its cash reserves and what steps Musk could take to raise fresh capital.

Tesla had $2.78bn in cash at the end of the second quarter, when it reported a record $718m loss.

In early August, before the buyout plan was made public, Tesla reiterated a forecast that it would achieve profit in the third and fourth quarters, under normal accounting rules, and Musk said the company would not need to raise more cash.

A Tesla spokesperson on Sunday referred to those previous comments.