NEWS ANALYSIS: Tencent’s slump shows what happens when Beijing flips the switch

With the government freeze, Tencent has been hampered from making money off two of the most popular games in the world — Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Tencent has already let millions of customers download the mobile version of PUBG because it had the first approval, but it doesn’t yet have the rights to charge money for it.

"From a revenue growth perspective, gaming is a key area of weakness and our biggest game is not monetisable," Tencent’s president Martin Lau said on a conference call with investors Wednesday. "The administration is also aware of the fact that because of the restructuring it’s now affecting the industry as a whole."

It’s unclear if China will resume game approvals soon or if more stringent rules will appear, but the fallout highlights political pitfalls in the tightly controlled country. Authorities have been cracking down on all realms of media since a shakeup earlier this year helped President Xi Jinping consolidate power. Authorities have pulled games, websites and video content over concerns of violence, gambling, addiction, and violating core socialist values.

China’s gaming policies have global implications for the $137.9bn market. China surpassed the US to become the world’s largest game market in 2016 and many American, Japanese and Korean game publishers rely on Tencent to distribute their games in the country. Major foreign publishers lost more than $7bn in market value since Bloomberg reported the freeze on Wednesday.