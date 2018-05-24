Naspers puts some of its cash pile into healthcare technology industry in the US

Naspers’s venture capital arm has taken another small bet on the US healthcare technology sector, leading a $50m investment into a firm called Honor.

Thanks to the sale of shares in China’s Tencent and India’s Flipkart, Naspers has a R151bn war chest and wants to show investors that it is more than just a proxy for Tencent.

Honor, which runs a network for home-care providers that cater to the elderly, said in a statement this week the proceeds of its Series C funding round would be used to "support the rapid expansion of the Honor Care Network".

The $50m funding round was led by Naspers Ventures, with participation from existing investors, bringing Honor’s total funding to $115m, it said.